Wagner registered 10 points (5-5 FG), five rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Pistons.

Wagner led the Magic bench in assists to go along with a handful of rebounds and a bench-high-tying double-digit point total to provide Orlando with a spark on the second unit. Wagner tied a season high in assists, a mark he has posted three times this year. He has now finished in double figures off the bench in six of his last seven outings.