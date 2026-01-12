Wagner (knee) registered eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 10 minutes in Sunday's 128-118 win over the Pelicans.

Wagner made his season debut Sunday, after he had been sidelined for the Magic's first 39 games of the campaign while completing his recovery from Jan. 8, 2025 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Before he sustained the knee injury last season, Wagner had been regularly serving as the top backup to Wendell Carter, who missed Sunday's game due to a right hip strain. As a result, Goga Bitadze moved into the starting five Sunday, but it's unclear if the Magic will have room in the rotation for both Bitadze and Wagner once Carter is back to full health. Even if Wagner continues to maintain a regular role on the second unit, the Magic are likely to ramp him up slowly coming off the major knee injury.