Wagner produced 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 109-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Wagner came off the bench for a third consecutive game Tuesday and maintained consistent playing time. While he was also consistent on the scoreboard, he had more trouble securing rebounds, as he had a season-low two boards during the narrow win. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 9.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.