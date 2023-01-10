Wagner had 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 136-111 loss to the Kings.

Wagner ended his night with a relatively well-rounded line, much to the delight of anyone still holding him in fantasy. Unfortunately, it appears as though his minutes are going to hover around 16-18 per night, making him more of a deep-league target moving forward. While Monday's production was encouraging, it should be noted that this game was a blowout and so not a reflection of what things might look like.