Wagner will start Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
The Magic are resting their entire starting lineup, so Wagner will be joined by Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol and Chuma Okeke in the first five for Orlando's final home game of the 2022-23 campaign. Across 17 starts this season, Wagner has averaged 14.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals with 52/33/86 shooting splits during that stretch.
More News
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Fails to score in loss•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Scores 12 points in limited action•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Instant offense off bench Tuesday•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Back to bench•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Another strong outing sans Carter•
-
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Starting Sunday•