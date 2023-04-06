Wagner will start Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

The Magic are resting their entire starting lineup, so Wagner will be joined by Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol and Chuma Okeke in the first five for Orlando's final home game of the 2022-23 campaign. Across 17 starts this season, Wagner has averaged 14.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals with 52/33/86 shooting splits during that stretch.