Wagner racked up five points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Raptors.

Wagner remained in the starting lineup Saturday but was unable to capitalize. The Magic were destroyed in this game, meaning the starters were all limited down the stretch, including Wagner. He had been putting up serviceable numbers prior to this and those who had streamed him in could certainly give him another look when the Magic face the Bucks on Monday.