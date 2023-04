Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wagner's absence will be his second straight to close out the season. The big man finishes his season with averages of 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.9 triples across 19.5 minutes in 57 games.