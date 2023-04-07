Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's contest against Brooklyn.
Wagner played in the first leg of the Magic's back-to-back, but he'll miss the second leg as he deals with a right ankle sprain. Expect Bol Bol and Goga Bitadze to both see increased minutes against the Nets. Wagner's final chance to return to the court will be Sunday against Miami.
