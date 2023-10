Wagner logged 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 102-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Wendell Carter appeared to struggle against Deandre Ayton, which gave Wagner extra time on the floor. Wagner logged only two points in the opener, but with Carter's shot running cold to begin the season, the 2018 first-round pick could see a significant uptick in minutes.