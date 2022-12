Wagner provided 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Celtics.

Wagner led his team in scoring and did so in an efficient manner. He also secured four of his eight rebounds on the offensive glass, marking his best rebounding mark since Dec. 7. Wagner has been a solid contributor for the Magic over his last six contests, averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.8 minutes.