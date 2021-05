Wagner scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Monday's win over the Pistons.

Wagner continued to have a clear path to minutes with Chuma Okeke (ankle) and Otto Porter (foot) sidelined. However, he's been inconsistent in three games with the expanded opportunity by averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game