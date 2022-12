Wagner contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 125-108 loss to the Hawks.

Wagner played 16 minutes in the second half and dished out six assists. He had recorded only five assists through his first three appearances this year before Wednesday's eight-assist night. The 25-year-old has played in all four games since returning from a foot injury Nov. 25, playing 20.1 minutes and scoring 7.5 points per game.