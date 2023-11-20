Wagner posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 victory over Indiana.

Wagner led all Magic bench players in scoring while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a road victory. Wagner has posted 15 or more points in four contests this season, including in two of his last five appearances.