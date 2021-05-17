Wagner produced 14 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT). four rebounds, an assist, a stteal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Sixers.

Wendell Carter (eye) was expected to take the reins at center upon Nikola Vucevic's departure, but inconsistent play and injury have transformed the position into a timeshare with Carter, Mo Bamba and Wagner. Wagner drew ten consecutive starts to finish the season, and it's anyone's guess who will emerge to take over under the basket moving forward.