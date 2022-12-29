Wagner is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Wizards due to an illness.
Wagner is questionable Friday after getting ejected from Wednesday's game, although his injury designation appears to be unrelated. Wendell Carter and Mo Bamba are candidates to see extended minutes if he doesn't suit up against the Wizards.
