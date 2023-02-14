Wagner closed Monday's 100-91 victory over the Bulls with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 18 minutes.

Wagner chipped in across all major categories Monday, continuing what has been a sneaky run of games. A top-100 player over the past week, Wagner has been able to make the most of his limited minutes, playing as the primary backup behind Wendell Carter. He has clearly outplayed Bol Bol of late and with Mo Bamba no longer on the roster, there is a consistent role to be had. While there is very little room for error given his playing time, Wagner is someone to consider in slightly deeper formats.