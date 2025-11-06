site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Remains out Friday
Wagner (knee) won't play Friday against Boston.
Wagner has yet to debut this season and remains without a timetable for a return. Consider him doubtful at best for Sunday's rematch against Boston.
