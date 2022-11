Wagner (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner has been sidelined since mid-October with the right mid-foot strain he suffered in a preseason contest and is still awaiting his 2022-23 debut. Once healthy, Wagner isn't guaranteed to have a spot in the Magic rotation, as the emergence of Bol Bol in the early stages of the season might have pushed Wagner further down in the pecking order in the frontcourt.