Wagner (knee) and the Magic agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Wagner is still on the mend after tearing the ACL in his left knee in December. It's not a surprise to see the Magic bring him back, however, as he was having a career-best season prior to the injury -- he posted averages of 12.9 points on 56.2 percent shooting with 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals over 18.8 minutes across 30 regular-season games. When he gets the green light to return, Wagner figures to carve out a decent role with the second unit.