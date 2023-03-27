Wagner ended with 12 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 119-106 victory over the Nets.

Wagner continues to supply quality offensive production in limited action. He's scored at least 10 points in three straight games, despite not playing more than 17 minutes in any of those contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 12.7 points while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.