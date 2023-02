Wagner accumulated 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-7 FT) in Friday's 127-120 victory over the Timberwolves.

Wagner was shutout across the board in all the other statistical categories, but he was able to put the ball in the basket efficiently. His resurgence this year continues, as he is averaging career-highs with 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals across 21.5 minutes per game. The big man has specifically; come on as of late, scoring 18.5 points in his previous four games.