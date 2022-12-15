Wagner closed Wednesday's 135-124 victory over the Hawks with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes.

Wagner posted his most efficient scoring night of the season Wednesday. His three-point shot falling is also a good sign, as the 25-year-old big man is only shooting 26.3 percent from three on 3.5 attempts through 11 games.