Wagner supplied 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 overtime victory over the Clippers.
Wagner secured his second straight double-double, halting in a season-high rebounding mark while leading the team in the category. Wagner has scored in double figures four times this season, surpassing the double-digit rebound total twice.
