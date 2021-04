Wagner will start Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Chuma Okeke (ankle) sidelined, Wagner will get the nod in his second appearance with Orlando. In his debut, he posted two points, two rebounds and one assist in nine minutes. In 14 prior starts with the Wizards this season, Wagner averaged 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 16.1 minutes.