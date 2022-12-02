Wagner will join the starting five for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Wagner is joined by Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol in the starting lineup with Mo Bamba (back) and Wendell Carter (foot) out. Considering how thin Orlando is in the frontcourt, Wagner should see plenty of opportunity Friday.
