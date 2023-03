Wagner will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Portland, with Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) unavailable.

Wagner has played well in a starting role this season, owning averages of 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 triples, 1.0 steal and just 1.6 turnovers per contest on 51.5 percent shooting from the field and 91.3 percent at the stripe, so he makes for an attractive streaming option.