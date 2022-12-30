Wagner will be suspended for two games for his role in Wednesday's altercation with the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wagner's suspension will cause him to miss Friday's game against the Wizards and Wednesday's game against the Thunder. With Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter also having to miss Friday's game as they serve a one-game suspension for their roles in the altercation, The Magic frontcourt will be left to Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, Caleb Houstan and Admiral Schofield. Wagner can next play on Jan 5 against the Grizzlies.