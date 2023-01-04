Wagner will begin serving his two-game suspension Wednesday against the Thunder.

Wagner was suspended for his role in an on-court incident against the Pistons on Dec. 28, but he was dealing with an illness Friday that made him physically unable to play in the Magic's 119-100 loss to the Wizards. As a result, he'll miss Orlando's back-to-back set that begins Wednesday, with his second absence to come Thursday versus the Grizzlies. Wagner should be back in action Saturday at Golden State.