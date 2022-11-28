Wagner amassed 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 loss to the 76ers.

After Mo Bamba (back) departed the game early, Wagner saw more time in the paint and put together a decent line after making his season debut one game ago. Orlando has injury concerns all over their roster, and Wagner will almost certainly find himself filling in for frontcourt absences and potentially drawing a start or two if Bamba is sidelined.