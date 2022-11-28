Wagner (foot) amassed 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-103 loss to the 76ers.

After Mo Bamba (back) departed the game early, Wagner opened the second half with the starters and put together a decent line in his second appearance of the season after he had missed Orlando's first 18 games while recovering from a right mid-foot strain. With the statuses of Bamba and Wendell Carter (foot) -- who missed his fourth straight contest Sunday -- uncertain as the Magic head into a four-game week, Wagner could have a path to meaningful minutes in the Orlando frontcourt.