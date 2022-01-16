Wagner produced 16 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 108-92 loss to Dallas.

Wagner followed his season-best 26-point performance Friday with another strong scoring effort in Saturday's loss. The 24-year-old missed only one of his six field-goal attempts and tied for the team lead with a pair of steals. Wagner has seen inconsistent playing time and consequently hasn't produced much this season, but his minutes could be on the rise given his strong performances in each of his past two contests.