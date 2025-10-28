site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: magics-moritz-wagner-wont-play-wednesday-501156 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Won't play Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wagner (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Wagner is not ready to make his season debut following last season's ACL surgery. The big man can be considered doubtful for future game action, including Thursday against the Hornets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Joel Bartilotta
• 6 min read