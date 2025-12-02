site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's Moritz Wagner: Won't play Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Wagner (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Wagner continues to rehab from his ACL injury, and he remains without a timetable to return. Fantasy managers can consider him week-to-week.
