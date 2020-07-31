Vucevic posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-118 victory over the Nets.

Vucevic looked to be in mid-season form despite going up against one of the better defensive centers, Jarrett Allen. Friday's performance marked the 11th time this season that Vucevic has posted at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.