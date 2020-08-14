Vucevic scored 23 points (10-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's win over the Pelicans.

Vucevic averaged 20.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in eight bubble games for Orlando, while racking up five double-doubles. Without a doubt, the Montenegrin big man will be one of Orlando's key contributors in the upcoming playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.