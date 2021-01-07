Vucevic scored 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 34 minutes in a 105-94 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

The center started cold with a 0-for-6 shooting performance from the field in the first quarter but would make his next five attempts before halftime. Vucevic has led the Magic in scoring in three games so far this season as he's set a career high for scoring average at 21.7 points per game. The 30-year-old cemented himself as a primary scoring option for Orlando when he averaged 28.0 points per game last points season and has carried that role into the current campaign as he's recorded his highest three-point percentage of his career at 47.4 percent on 5.4 attempts per game.