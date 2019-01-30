Magic's Nikola Vucevic: All-around stat line in loss

Vucevic finished with 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal over 34 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Vucevic finished Tuesday's loss with a big double-double, but he contributed solid numbers across the stat sheet in Tuesday's loss. The eight-year vet has proven to be one of the game's best bigs, and he's averaging career highs in points (20.6), rebounds (12.0), assists (3.8), steals (1.1) and blocks (1.1).