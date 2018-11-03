Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in loss to Clippers
Vucevic scored a team-high 22 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-95 loss to the Clippers.
It was his second straight double-double and fifth in six games, and Vucevic has delivered a minimum of 12 points and eight boards in every game to begin the season. Not a lot has gone right for the 2-6 Magic so far, but at least the team's 28-year-old center appears headed for a career year.
