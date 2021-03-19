Vucevic put up 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in Thursday's loss to the Knicks.

Vucevic failed to attempt a free throw for the second time in three games, but he continues to be among the most dependable big men in all of fantasy basketball. His 17 points Thursday snapped a 10-game streak of at least 20 points, during which he posted averages of 29.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.