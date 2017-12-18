Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in Sunday's loss
Vucevic scored 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Pistons.
He continues to post very impressive numbers, reeling off six straight double-doubles and averaging 23.0 points, 14.3 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.3 blocks, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over that stretch. Vucevic's emergence as a fantasy asset who can contribute in basically every category is one of the most surprising developments of the season so far, and given Orlando's injury-depleted roster, it's hard to imagine the veteran center's production dropping significantly n any time soon.
