Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in victory
Vucevic ended with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 victory over Atlanta.
Vucevic just keeps rolling, delivering another double-double in Sunday's victory. Numbers such as this are basically par for the course right now as Vucevic justifies his all-star selection. There is no indication his playing time will drop anytime soon and owners simply have to hope that his production remains the same once teams return from the break.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Continues dominating in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: All-around stat line in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in loss•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...