Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in victory

Vucevic ended with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 victory over Atlanta.

Vucevic just keeps rolling, delivering another double-double in Sunday's victory. Numbers such as this are basically par for the course right now as Vucevic justifies his all-star selection. There is no indication his playing time will drop anytime soon and owners simply have to hope that his production remains the same once teams return from the break.