Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in win
Vucevic generated 12 points (4-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Thursday's win over Golden State.
Although Vucevic didn't shoot the ball particularly well, he notched his ninth straight double-double and 45th of the season. Vucevic is posting career-bests in points (20.6), rebounds (12.0), assists (3.9) and blocks (1.2) and may need to elevate his paly down the stretch as the Magic continue to fight for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Eighth straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Strong double-double in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Full line in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in victory•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Continues dominating in win•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...