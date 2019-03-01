Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in win

Vucevic generated 12 points (4-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Thursday's win over Golden State.

Although Vucevic didn't shoot the ball particularly well, he notched his ninth straight double-double and 45th of the season. Vucevic is posting career-bests in points (20.6), rebounds (12.0), assists (3.9) and blocks (1.2) and may need to elevate his paly down the stretch as the Magic continue to fight for a playoff spot.