Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another strong effort in Wednesday's loss
Vucevic managed 24 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Lakers.
The big man put together his second consecutive double-double and third in four games to open March. Vucevic has scored in double-digits in all eight contests since returning from an extended absence due to a hand injury, and factoring in Thursday's production, he's now averaging 20.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks across 33.3 minutes in the aforementioned four-game sample. Back at full health and likely with more spring in his step than many of the players he's facing at this point in the season due to the long stretch he missed, Vucevic appears poised for a rewarding fantasy finish to the campaign.
