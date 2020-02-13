Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another well-rounded line

Vucevic recorded 19 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime win against the Pistons.

Vucevic provided the clincher in overtime while turning in an extremely well-rounded stat line. He hasn't been quite as good as he was last season, but Vucevic remains one of the more versatile statistical contributors regardless of position.