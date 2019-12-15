Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Available Sunday

Vucevic (ankle) is available to play against the Pelicans on Sunday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic will finally make his return after missing the Magic's past 11 games. Given the lengthy absence, the center may find himself on a minutes restriction initially as he tries to work himself back into game shape. Khem Birch will likely see his role vastly reduced with Vucevic back in the fold.