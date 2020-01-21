Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Back-to-back double-doubles
Vucevic had 24 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3PT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 106-86 win at Charlotte.
Vucevic was coming off an ugly shooting night against the Warriors last Saturday, but he bounced back with a strong performance here to lead his side against a struggling Hornets squad. The Montenegrin big man has seven double-doubles in his last 10 outings and is averaging 20.4 points with 12.1 rebounds during that span, so his place as Orlando's go-to guy on offense shouldn't be in question. He should remain productive ahead of Wednesday's home tilt against the Thunder.
