Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Back with team

Vucevic (personal) participated in Thursday's practice and will join the team for Friday's trip to Chicago, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic was away from the team for Wednesday's game against the Spurs while attending to the birth of his first son, but he will not require anymore days off. With Vucevic returning, Mo Bamba, who started at center in his absence, will likely return to his regular role off the bench Thursday in Chicago.