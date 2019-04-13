Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Below-average output in win
Vucevic totaled 11 points (3-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block across 33 minutes in the Magic's win over the Raptors on Saturday.
Vucevic came out unusually cold from the field in Saturday's upset win, though he was uplifted by the strong play of his teammates. He averaged 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in the regular season, so expect him to return to form in Game 2 of the series on Tuesday.
