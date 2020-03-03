Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double against Blazers

Vucevic scored a team-high 30 points (12-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 130-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After falling one board shy of his sixth straight double-double Saturday, Vucevic immediately got a new streak going while scoring at least 30 points for the first time since Nov. 17. The veteran center averaged 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 threes through 12 games in February, and with the Magic trying to hang onto a playoff spot, he doesn't seem inclined to slow down now.