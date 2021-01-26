Vucevic scored a game-high 28 points (11-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 117-108 win over the Hornets.

The veteran big man reeled off his third straight double-double and 12th of the year in 18 games with another big performance. Vucevic has also topped 20 points in six straight contests, averaging a mammoth 26.7 points, 11.5 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.5 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch.